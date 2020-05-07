AmaWaterways Cancels River Cruises Through July 31
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship AmaWaterways Theresa Norton May 07, 2020
AmaWaterways delayed the start of its 2020 sailing season until July 31 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“As this unprecedented situation continues to evolve, we remain attentive to the latest developments in order to adapt our operations to best safeguard the health and well-being of our guests and crew,” said Rudi Schreiner, president and co-founder of AmaWaterways. “Due to continued efforts to contain the spread of Covid-19, we have made the decision to suspend river cruise operations through July 31, 2020, at this time. We are in the process of contacting all travel advisors who have clients affected by this new suspension date in order to provide them with options best suited to their clients’ needs.
“While current events have made this temporary suspension necessary, the rivers continue to flow, and we remain in a secure position to resume cruising, once we are confident that it is safe to travel again. Our ships and our teams are on standby anxiously waiting the day when we’re able to once again welcome guests onboard to experience the magic of an AmaWaterways river cruise.”
In a previous interview with TravelPulse, Schreiner said AmaWaterways will weather the travel disruption. The company’s 25 ships are all paid off and funding is in place to carry the company through.
Travel advisors can get more details by clicking here. Additionally, FAQs are posted on the Travel Advisor Portal found here.
AmaWaterways is automatically issuing a future cruise credit (FCC) equal to 115 percent of the value of the funds received for all purchased services through AmaWaterways (i.e. cruise, hotel/land, air, etc.), redeemable on river cruises in Africa, Europe or Asia through Dec. 31, 2022. The FCCs are transferrable at any time prior to Dec. 31, 2022, with the original owner’s written authorization.
For more information on AmaWaterways, Europe, Africa, Cambodia, Vietnam
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Theresa Norton
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS