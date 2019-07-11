AmaWaterways Celebrates Christmas in July With Triple Savings
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship AmaWaterways July 11, 2019
WHY IT RATES: Sail with AmaWaterways and save money.—Donald Wood, Breaking News Senior Writer.
AmaWaterways is celebrating this year’s holiday season early by giving travelers three extra reasons to make special memories with friends and family. The Holiday Triple Savings apply to 38 festive sailings along the Rhine and Danube rivers. Guests booking these select river cruises between June 25 and August 31, enjoy savings of $1,000 per person, a complimentary stateroom upgrade and a $50 onboard credit per person.
“The holiday season in Europe is one of my favorite times to travel, and I’m excited to offer our guests the opportunity to make memories that will last a lifetime,” said Kristin Karst, executive vice president and co-founder of AmaWaterways. “With multiple onboard festivities planned, exciting excursions and delectable cuisine, our guests can truly relax and enjoy all of the joy and cheer that the holiday season brings.”
Cruising over the Thanksgiving holiday period, guests can relax with friends and family and enjoy a traditional feast with all the delicious trimmings while the attentive crew onboard take care of all the arrangements. With most Christmas Markets opening the last week in November, guests will be amazed by the dazzling décor and festivities on shore while being surprised and delighted by seasonal events on board. Events include tree-trimming, caroling and “Shoes for St. Nick”, which encourages guests to leave their slippers outside of their stateroom door to be filled with tasty treats like the children of Europe do on St. Nicholas Day – a delightful experience for travelers of all ages.
Guests will enjoy browsing the iconic Christmas markets of Budapest, Vienna, Nuremberg, Regensburg, Cologne and Strasbourg purchasing unique gifts for loved ones at home and indulging in local seasonal treats like hot spiced wine, known as Glühwein, Lebkuchen gingerbread, and crispy German pork rinds. Finally, guests on the New Year cruises can countdown to 2020 while attending a festive gala dinner, and enjoying complimentary champagne, providing the perfect background for welcoming the New Year.
Holiday Triple Savings apply to a selection of dates and ships - including newly launched AmaMagna and AmaMora - on a variety of itineraries including the Iconic Christmas Markets, Christmas Markets on the Rhine, Christmas Markets on the Danube, Magical Christmas Markets, and New Year departures of Melodies of the Danube, Romantic Danube and Enchanting Rhine. Add to the Yuletide festivities with a pre- or post-cruise land program in Budapest, Prague, Vienna, Amsterdam, Lucerne or Zurich.
For more information, reach out to your local travel agent.
SOURCE: AmaWaterways press release.
For more information on AmaWaterways
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS