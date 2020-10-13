AmaWaterways Extends Booking Deadline on Special Offers
October 13, 2020
AmaWaterways announced a new reduced single supplement and extended special offers for 2021 and 2022 through the end of the year.
Those who book by Dec. 31, 2020, can get free roundtrip airfare on select 2021 European river cruises and a five percent early booking reward for 2022 Europe, Mekong and Egypt itineraries.
Guests can choose complimentary flights or a $2,999 per person upgrade to business class. The company also is offering free companion air on an additional selection of 2021 sailings.
AmaWaterways’ offers are available on a variety of itineraries and ships, including the line’s newest additions, AmaSiena and AmaLucia.
The company is offering a reduced 25 percent single supplement on balcony staterooms for a limited time on select 2021 sailings.
The 2022 early booking reward is five percent savings on select Europe and Mekong river cruises.
In September 2021, AmaWaterways will debut the AmaDahlia on the Nile River, and guests who book a 2022 Egypt river cruise now can save five percent on balcony staterooms and suites on select sailings.
Additional offers, including Enhanced Group Savings and Holiday Triple Savings, are available on select 2021 and 2022 sailings.
Finally, for those who book before Dec. 31, 2020, AmaWaterways is giving additional flexibility with its limited-time special Travel Waiver Plus program. Guests who purchase the Travel Waiver Plus can cancel their river cruise for any reason up to 24 hours in advance of their booked services.
