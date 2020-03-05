AmaWaterways to Debut New Cruise Ship on Nile River
AmaWaterways' newest river cruise ship will make its debut on Africa's iconic Nile River late next year.
The award-winning river cruise line announced Thursday that its 25th ship, AmaDahlia, will begin sailing the 11-night "Secrets of Egypt & the Nile" itinerary in September 2021.
The immersive cruise and land experience includes a seven-night round trip river cruise from Luxor along with three nights pre- and one-night post-cruise stays in historic Cairo at the five-star Four Seasons, Cairo at The First Residence.
The intimate 68-guest AmaDahlia will boast 34 luxe staterooms, two dozen of which are spacious balcony suites spanning 430 square feet.
Guests can also look forward to an inviting sun deck bar and swimming pool, fitness room, hair and nail salon, a pair of massage rooms and two restaurants. Other highlights include nightly entertainment showcasing the local culture such as a belly dance show, a traditional Egyptian gown party (Galabeya) and a Darawish show.
"We are excited to be coming back to the legendary Nile and introducing a new river cruise experience in Egypt," said Rudi Schreiner, president and co-founder of AmaWaterways, in a statement. "Everything about this new ship and curated itinerary reflects AmaWaterways’ focus on delivering luxurious accommodations, delectable cuisine and enriching experiences designed to engage with local communities and historic sites."
"Egypt is rich with culture and history and deserves its ranking as one of the most fascinating destinations in the world," added AmaWaterways executive vice president and co-founder Kristin Karst. "We continuously search for new ways to expand our offerings, bringing new experiences to our loyal repeat guests as well as attracting new luxury travelers in search of adventure and exploration."
Guests who book their cruise by June 30, 2020, can receive early booking rewards that are combinable with AmaWaterways Past Guest Privilege Rewards program for returning guests.
