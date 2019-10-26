AmaWaterways Hosts Exclusive Preview Party for NBC's 1st Look
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship AmaWaterways October 26, 2019
WHY IT RATES: The 1st Look episode "Danube" showcases AmaWaterways' most innovative ship. —Mia Taylor, TravelPulse Senior Writer.
Luxury river cruise line AmaWaterways hosted an exclusive preview screening party on October 22 at NBCUniversal’s Studios in Los Angeles for 1st Look episode “Danube” which showcases the company’s most innovative ship, AmaMagna.
1st Look guest host Maria Sansone served as the master of ceremonies for the screening event. Attendees included travel advisors, AmaWaterways loyal guests, NBC owned stations and AmaWaterways executives, including co-founders Rudi Schreiner and Kristin Karst.
The episode is scheduled to air on NBC’s 1st Look on October 26, after SNL.
“We’ve received wonderful feedback from our guests and trusted travel partners in AmaMagna’s inaugural season, and it’s very exciting to now share this revolutionary ship with viewers across the country,” said Karst. “We are passionate about creating river cruises that go beyond expectations and deliver meaningful journeys, and this episode gives viewers a glimpse at the AmaWaterways experience in a unique, visual way.”
Continuing its quest to take viewers to the world’s hottest destinations, when audiences tune in to 1st Look this weekend, they will be transported to AmaMagna on the Danube river and get a first-hand look at the ship’s unique sailing experience that includes spacious suites, elevated onboard amenities, exclusive dining options as well as some of the iconic cities and picturesque villages discovered during the seven-night cruise.
“Early last year, I challenged the NBC Owned Television Stations team to help us tell our Ama-Zing story so that more travelers can join us and experience the AmaWaterways difference,” said Janet Bava, AmaWaterways chief marketing officer. “I am so excited to start sharing the content created by the incredibly talented production team who came on board AmaMagna and captured that magic for a national television audience.”
The “Danube” episode is part of a multi-phased campaign launched earlier this year by AmaWaterways with NBC Owned Television Stations group that includes the creation of customized spots and content for select NBC owned stations’ on-air programs and digital platforms, an episode fully devoted to the company and nationally distributed through 1st Look, as well as integrations in NBC owned stations lifestyle programming.
The content is created by the in-house production companies that serve NBC owned television stations.
“Being able to experience different cultures first-hand while sailing in the lap of luxury on an extraordinary ship like AmaMagna became one of the most memorable moments while producing our 1st Look show. I’m excited for our audiences to experience this journey when they tune in to watch this one-of-a-kind episode and really hope they are as captivated as we were by the experience,” added Brian Mait, Senior Producer, 1st Look.
SOURCE: AmaWaterways press release.
For more information on AmaWaterways
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS