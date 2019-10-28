AmaWaterways Names Debbie Fiorino Godmother of Newest Ship, AmaSiena
WHY IT RATES: The travel industry veteran is being honored for playing a key leadership role in driving strategic growth for the company.—Patrick Clarke, TravelPulse Senior Writer
AmaWaterways today announced that Debbie Fiorino, senior vice president and COO of Owned Brands for World Travel Holdings, will serve as Godmother of its newest ship, AmaSiena set to cruise the Rhine, Moselle and Main rivers starting July 22, 2020.
A cruise industry veteran who oversees the efforts of the company’s thriving Dream Vacations, CruiseOne & Cruises Inc. brands, Fiorino will perform the christening honors for the elegant 156-passenger ship alongside AmaWaterways’ executive team, local dignitaries and special guests during a festive ceremony planned for mid-August.
“We are proud and happy to have a remarkable leader like Debbie join the AmaWaterways family as Godmother of the beautiful AmaSiena,” said Kristin Karst, executive vice president and co-founder of AmaWaterways. “Debbie is renowned for her innovation, culture of caring and inspirational spirit, which are all shared values of AmaWaterways. We can’t wait to celebrate the launch of our 24th ship with her!”
Fiorino currently serves as senior vice president and COO of Owned Brands for World Travel Holdings—the world's largest cruise agency and award-winning leisure travel company. She is responsible for the company’s B2B brands—Dream Vacations, CruiseOne and Cruises Inc.—as well as its owned “House Brands” that include CruisesOnly and Cruises.com among many others. With nearly 30 years of experience in business and leadership and more than 15 years in the travel industry, Fiorino has played a key leadership role in driving strategic growth for the company.
“Being named a Godmother is a very special honor in the cruise industry and I am humbled and grateful to co-owners Rudi Schreiner, Kristin Karst and Gary Murphy for this prestigious opportunity,” said Fiorino. “AmaWaterways has been such an innovative leader in the river cruise segment and a true champion of the important role that travel advisors play. I am extremely excited to stand alongside them to officially welcome AmaSiena as their newest addition to the fleet.”
Sister ship to AmaMora, AmaLea and AmaKristina, AmaSiena will feature 78 comfortable staterooms, the majority of which will have AmaWaterways’ signature twin balconies, which offer panoramic views from both a French and an outside balcony. Additional amenities include connecting staterooms well-suited for multigenerational families; a sunny Main Lounge, where tapas will be served throughout the day; sun deck walking track; heated pool with a swim-up bar; fitness room; dedicated Wellness Host guiding group fitness offerings; massage and salon services; and complimentary fleet of bicycles. Guests may also enjoy exquisite cuisine and regionally selected beer and wine served in the Main Restaurant and at The Chef’s Table.
AmaSiena will sail a variety of seven, 10 and 11-night itineraries, visiting iconic cities, historical villages and spectacular vineyard regions along the Rhine, Main and Moselle rivers. As part of AmaWaterways’ 2020 Loyalty Appreciation Cruises, returning guests are invited to enjoy special offers and Loyalty Appreciation events onboard AmaSiena departing November 4, 2020, during the new Rhine & Moselle Splendors itinerary.
SOURCE: AmaWaterways press release.
