AmaWaterways Unveils Details for 2024 Rio Magdalena Cruise and Ship Designs
AmaWaterways unveiled ship designs for its two upcoming purpose-built ships that will be traversing the Magdalena River in Colombia in 2024, as well as some exciting information surrounding their itineraries as reservations are now open for the cruises.
The two new ships, the AmaMagdalena and AmaMelodia, are currently being built in Colombia. The AmaMagdalena will debut on March 30, 2024, while the AmaMelodia will begin sailing on June 19. Prices for these cruises begin at $3,599 per person. The ships welcome 60 and 64 guests, respectively.
“We are absolutely thrilled to have two beautiful ships joining our growing fleet of 26 award-winning river cruise ships and share details on the new itineraries cruising between Cartagena and Barranquilla along the Magdalena River,” said Rudi Schreiner, co-founder and president of AmaWaterways. “After visiting and falling in love with this region, we are so excited to now offer our guests the opportunity to discover Colombia’s vibrant culture, unique traditions and natural beauty.”
AmaWaterways is the first and only river cruise line offering itineraries along this river, considered the “spine of Colombia” for its importance to the country.
Guests can choose from two different itineraries, each seven nights long. The Magic of Colombia itinerary takes travelers from Barranquilla to Cartagena, while the Wonders of Colombia does the opposite itinerary.
Both offer visits to Nueva Venicia, Mompox, Magangue and more, while experiences range from visits to UNESCO World Heritage Sites and bird-watching excursions to spot some of Colombia’s over 1,900 bird species.
AmaWaterways also offers two pre-cruise land packages for stays in Medellín and Cartagena, as well as one post-cruise land package in Panama City, Panama.
"We celebrate that AmaWaterways chose the Magdalena River to launch a river cruise, the first of this kind in the history of Colombia’s tourism industry. Once the trips start in 2024, little towns across the watercourse will be able to show international travelers their immense beauty and natural and cultural diversity,” said Arturo Bravo, deputy minister of tourism for Colombia.
