American Cruise Lines Announces Brand New Music Cities Cruises
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship American Cruise Lines Rich Thomaselli December 04, 2019
Many cruises are based on themes, music included.
But can you get more melodious than a cruise between two of the greatest musical cities in America?
American Cruise Lines today announced brand new Music Cities cruises between Nashville and Memphis, which will sail along four great American rivers – the Cumberland, Ohio, Tennessee, and Mississippi Rivers – as well as Kentucky Lake and Lake Barkley, Ky.
Imagine?
Nashville. Memphis. Country. Rock n’ roll. Blues. Soul.
Does it get any better?
The ACL cruises will begin in June of 2020 and run for eight days at a time. Cruises from Nashville, include a complimentary One-Night Pre-cruise Package with a stay at the Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center. The package also offers optional tickets to the evening’s concert at the famous “Grand Ole Opry,” and includes transportation to and from the concert as well as transportation to the ship.
For 2020 Music Cities cruises departing from Memphis, American’s guests will have two pre-cruise options: a Complimentary One-Night Pre-Cruise Package, including hotel stay and transportation to the ship or a special Two-Night Premium Pre-Cruise Package, including two nights at the Guest House Hotel (next door to Graceland), VIP tickets to Graceland, as well as a Memphis City Tour and transportation to the ship the day of embarkation.
Onboard, American’s new Music Cities cruises will be curated with entertainment and topical lectures given by historians and experts.
All throughout the cruise, guests will also have the opportunity to explore towns and historical sites in the historic Four Rivers Region.
2020 Music Cities cruise departures are June 13 and 20. Both June 2020 sailing dates are aboard America, one of the Line’s classic paddlewheel ships.
2021 Music Cities cruise departures are July 4, 11, 18 and 25, August 1, 8, 15 22 and 29, and September 5, 12 and 19. All 2021 sailing dates are aboard American Harmony, one of the Line’s new modern riverboats.
