American Queen Steamboat Co. Gears up for March 15 Launch
February 18, 2021
American Queen Steamboat Company plans to start river cruising on March 15 with mandatory COVID-19 testing it will provide to all passengers.
The company says the 2021 season will begin with the 166-passenger American Duchess, which cruises on the Mississippi, Ohio and Tennessee rivers.
The 245-passenger American Countess, the company's newest paddlewheeler, is scheduled to begin sailing on March 28. It will operate at a reduced capacity of 166 passengers on the Mississippi, Ohio and Tennessee rivers.
The company also announced that it will now include alcoholic beverages in the cruise fare as well as an upgraded culinary program with USDA Prime meats and lobster available at all dinners.
American Queen Steamboat Company is allowed to operate during the pandemic because its ships will carry fewer than 250 people onboard, so it doesn’t fall under the no-sail order issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The company does follow guidelines from the CDC, the U.S. Coast Guard and other agencies.
American Queen and its sister company, Victory Cruise Lines, have also entered into a partnership with VIKAND, a company that provides medical services to more than 200 cruise ships.
Starting July 1, the companies will require proof of COVID-19 vaccinations given at least 14 days before boarding a ship, but until then will give all passengers the test during the pre-cruise hotel night.
“The nice thing is that our programs offer a complimentary pre-cruise hotel night,” said John Waggoner, chairman and CEO of American Queen Steamboat Company and Victory Cruise Lines. “Let’s say you’re booked on a trip from New Orleans to Memphis. When you check in at the hotel in New Orleans, you’ve already filled out the pre-trip screening and we’ll do testing that night and you’ll get the results before you get on in the morning.”
Those who test positive will not be able to board.
Waggoner said the companies suggest that all guests get tested before their flights. Upon embarkation, guests will undergo temperature checks. Masks are required, and the air systems and stateroom fan coil units have been equipped with UV-C lights to disinfect and sanitize.
The vessels will have a licensed nurse onboard, and the company has formed new partnerships in every port so anyone who becomes sick will be cared for.
“We think we’ve done just about everything we can do make sure everyone is safe,” Waggoner said.
The company also recommends guests explore destinations with the company’s pre-planned excursions – motorcoach drivers will be vaccinated, and the vehicles will be sanitized every day. Those who go ashore on their own will undergo additional screenings upon return to the boat. For more information on the health protocols, click here.
Also, starting this year, American Queen Steamboat Company and Victory Cruise Lines will offer complimentary beer, wine, spirits and specialty coffees from open bars and lounges throughout the ship, as well as a morning smoothie and juice bar. Previously, the ships offered beer and wine with dinner.
They also enhanced their culinary programs, and now USDA Prime meats and fresh lobster will be available at dinner. Other improvements include hand warmers and cool cloths on the ship deck and culinary treats in guest cabins.
The first sailing by the American Duchess begins with the hotel overnight on March 14 in New Orleans and sails on March 15 for Memphis. The American Countess will operate its first cruise of 2021 March 28, from Memphis to New Orleans.
The company's American Queen, which sails on the Mississippi, Ohio and Tennessee rivers, and the American Empress, which sails the Columbia and Snake rivers, are both scheduled to launch later in the spring.
