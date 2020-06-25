American Queen Steamboat Company Offers Flexible Booking Policy
American Queen Steamboat Company (AQSC), which plans to resume operations in July, will be offering a new flexible change policy.
Guests can now have peace of mind when making reservations with AQSC’s flexible change policy, allowing passengers to change their reservation for any personal reason up to 24 hours before embarkation.
This new policy is part of AQSC’s three-pronged response to resuming operations: Expert Partnership, Health and Safety Protocols and a Flexible Change Policy.
The company partnered with Ochsner Health to enhance its already high health and safety protocols across its fleet. Now, with this flexible booking policy, the cruise line believes that it has further reinforced its commitment to its guests.
The new Flexible Change Policy is as follows:
—Guests can cancel any 2020 reservation up to 24 hours before sailing and redeem a future cruise credit.
—The future cruise certificate will include voyage fare, hotel packages, city stay packages and insurance. Port fees will be refunded as normal.
—The Future Cruise Certificate is valid for travel in 2020, 2021 or 2022.
—This policy is in effect until December 31, 2020.
