American Queen Voyages Begins First Mexico Season
January 05, 2022
American Queen Voyages has started its first Mexico and Yucatán Peninsula season, launching the renamed Ocean Voyager on Jan. 4 from Cozumel.
The Ocean Voyager, formerly known as Victory I when it operated for Victory Cruise Lines, will visit places including Campeche, Progreso and Valladolid. The voyage includes two nights at the Mayaland Hotel, a world-class jungle resort adjacent to the Mayan ruins of Chichén Itzá.
Ocean Voyager will operate four Mexico and Yucatán Peninsula sailings before returning to the Southeastern U.S for its roundtrip Amelia Island, Fla., sailings.
“Expanding our experiences beyond U.S. river cruises to immersive international small-ship itineraries has been a company goal for some time, and it is exciting to now offer our guests these new content-rich cultural adventures,” said Shawn Bierdz, chief operating officer, American Queen Voyages. “Later this year we will embark on Southeast U.S. voyages, itineraries touching all five Great Lakes, an inaugural expedition season in Alaska with Ocean Victory and much more.”
American Queen Voyages also announced a winter savings event of up to $5,400 bonus savings per stateroom on bookings made by Feb. 28, 2022, on select voyages. Among the select sailings are nine-day cruises between Cincinnati and Memphis on the Ohio River; a 13-day journey from Portland, Maine, to Toronto; an 11-day exploration of all five Great Lakes between Chicago and Toronto; and a 12- or 13-day Alaska cruise between Vancouver and Sitka.
