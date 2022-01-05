Last updated: 11:00 AM ET, Wed January 05 2022

American Queen Voyages Begins First Mexico Season

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship American Queen Voyages Theresa Norton January 05, 2022

Victory I in Mackinac Island
Ocean Voyager, shown here at Michigan's Mackinac Island when it was Victory I. (Photo via American Queen Voyages)

American Queen Voyages has started its first Mexico and Yucatán Peninsula season, launching the renamed Ocean Voyager on Jan. 4 from Cozumel.

The Ocean Voyager, formerly known as Victory I when it operated for Victory Cruise Lines, will visit places including Campeche, Progreso and Valladolid. The voyage includes two nights at the Mayaland Hotel, a world-class jungle resort adjacent to the Mayan ruins of Chichén Itzá.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
New Itineraries
Packed suitcase ready for travel
Scenic Eclipse

Scenic Eclipse Returns to Antarctica Starting January 2022

PHOTO: Peru, Archaeological site, UNESCO World Heritage (photo via lovelypeace / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

Pleasant Holidays and Journese Expand in South America

Trans Bhutan Trail

G Adventures to Launch Trans Bhutan Trail Itineraries

Crystal Endeavor

Crystal Expedition Adds New Spring Voyages

Ocean Voyager will operate four Mexico and Yucatán Peninsula sailings before returning to the Southeastern U.S for its roundtrip Amelia Island, Fla., sailings.

“Expanding our experiences beyond U.S. river cruises to immersive international small-ship itineraries has been a company goal for some time, and it is exciting to now offer our guests these new content-rich cultural adventures,” said Shawn Bierdz, chief operating officer, American Queen Voyages. “Later this year we will embark on Southeast U.S. voyages, itineraries touching all five Great Lakes, an inaugural expedition season in Alaska with Ocean Victory and much more.”

American Queen Voyages also announced a winter savings event of up to $5,400 bonus savings per stateroom on bookings made by Feb. 28, 2022, on select voyages. Among the select sailings are nine-day cruises between Cincinnati and Memphis on the Ohio River; a 13-day journey from Portland, Maine, to Toronto; an 11-day exploration of all five Great Lakes between Chicago and Toronto; and a 12- or 13-day Alaska cruise between Vancouver and Sitka.

For more information, click here.

For more information on American Queen Voyages, Mexico, Yucatan, Michigan, Alaska

For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News

More by Theresa Norton

Theresa Norton
Celestyal Crystal in Agios Nikolaos, Crete

Celestyal Unveils Wave Season Savings of Up to 30 Percent

Celestyal Cruises

Norwegian Cruise Line Updates Cancellation Policy

Brazil Suspends Cruise Operations Through January 21

After 33 Years, Richard Fain Steps Down as Royal Caribbean Group’s CEO

Scenic Eclipse Returns to Antarctica Starting January 2022

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS