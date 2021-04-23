Sail the Ohio River With American Queen Steamboat Company
Europe may be one of the most popular destinations for river cruising, but U.S. rivers also offer an opportunity to explore.
With Europe still off-limits to Americans, travelers can river cruise close to home this summer with American Queen Steamboat Company (AQSC), which is offering several itineraries that explore the scenic landscapes and exciting port cities along some of America’s iconic waterways.
AQSC offers a variety of itineraries along the Ohio River, giving guests an opportunity to discover the American heartland.
Choose from several itineraries along the Ohio River, including the Ohio River Exploration cruise, which begins in Louisville, Ohio, and ends in Pittsburgh. The nine-day itinerary brings guests back to the golden age of steamboat travel, taking them through quaint river towns and immersing them in old-fashioned hospitality with all the comforts of home on board the classic vessel.
The Masterful Midwest also travels the Ohio River on a nine-day itinerary that starts in St. Louis and travels to Cincinnati. The cruise showcases the magic of Mid-America, with stops in Alton, Illinois; Cape Girardeau, Missouri; Paducah, Henderson and Louisville, Kentucky; and Madison, Indiana before its final stop in Cincinnati.
The Beautiful Ohio travels from Cincinnati to Louisville with special edition voyages that include the Kentucky Derby. Guests can even upgrade their itinerary to include special VIP access with premium seating and Kentucky Derby Festival events.
Cruises include complimentary hop-on, hop-off tours as well as more than 20 paid attractions on each different itinerary.
Travelers can add on additional tours in the region, including visits to NASA’s U.S. Space and Rocket Center, a Muscle Shoals recording studio and tour, a Madison Scenic Jet Boat Experience and a private Churchill Downs Backstretch post-cruise experience.
To learn more about Ohio River sailings and other cruises available with American Queen Steamboat Company, contact a travel advisor or click here.
