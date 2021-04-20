Avalon Announces New World-Famous Storyteller Series of Cruises
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Avalon Waterways Janeen Christoff April 20, 2021
Avalon Waterways has introduced a new series of sailings featuring world-famous storytellers. Hosts will capture insider narratives beyond the pages of novels, scripts and song lyrics.
“Our new, exclusive Storyteller Series invites travelers to enhance the storytelling tapestry of their lives by embarking on incredible, ‘once upon a river’ vacations,” said Pam Hoffee, managing director of Avalon Waterways. “Through this special series of sailings, Avalon guests get to spend a week in Europe with their favorite storytellers. They’re invited to meet legends in legendary landscapes.”
Confirmed storytellers for the 2021 and 2022 sailings include:
—Diana Gabaldon, international bestselling author of the Outlander novels
—Candace Bushnell, international bestselling author of the Sex in the City anthology
—Cheryl Strayed, international bestselling author of Wild
—Gillian Flynn, international bestselling author of Gone Girl
—Christopher Moore, international bestselling comic fantasy novelist
—Edwin McCain, Billboard-topping singer-songwriter
“Our special Storyteller Series departures invite travelers to enjoy an intimate experience onboard Avalon’s signature Suite Ships, featuring the industry’s only Panorama Suites and Open-Air Balconies,” said Hoffee. “On each sailing, with no more than 160 fellow travelers, fans of our celebrity hosts will be privy to special gatherings—from book-signings to concerts and Q&A sessions—not to mention, off-the-cuff opportunities to interact with their host, while on the ship or in port.”
Sailings will take place on the Rhine, Danube and Seine rivers on some of the cruise line’s most popular cruises.
Through the Stones: Disappear on a Magical Sailing with Diana Gabaldon will take place starting October 30, 2021, with insider stories from the “Outlander” author.
Sex & the City of Lights: Sail the Storied Seine River with Candace Bushnell will depart July 19, 2022, and the Wild & Whimsey on the Water sails the Danube River takes place on the Active & Discovery on the Danube itinerary that sets sail on July 22, 2022, with host Cheryl Strayed, author of “Wild.”
Gillian Flynn, author of “Gone Girl” will join an Active Discovery on the Danube itinerary, departing September 14, 2022, and onboard Romantic Rhine and Rhine & Rhône Revealed itineraries, departing September 20, 2022, will feature the Storybook Scenery, Satire & Sarcasm: Sail Away & Make Memories with Christopher Moore.
The I’ll Be…Romancing the Rhine: Sweet Tunes on a Suite Sailing with Edwin McCain will take place on the Active & Discovery on the Rhine itinerary, departing May 3, 2022.
Sponsored Content
For more information on Avalon Waterways, Europe
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Janeen Christoff
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS