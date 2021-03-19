Azamara Officially Sold, Takes Possession of Fourth Ship
March 19, 2021
Azamara, the upscale boutique cruise line, is now an independent brand and has taken delivery of its fourth ship, named Azamara Onward.
The vessel handover, which took place on March 15, 2021, coincides with the close of Azamara’s purchase by Sycamore Partners, a private equity firm, specializing in consumer, retail and distribution investments. Royal Caribbean Group sold Azamara in an all-cash transaction for $201 million that includes three ships and associated intellectual property.
The brand said it chose the name Azamara Onward to represent moving forward in space or time. “The name is meant to evoke feelings of resilience, positivity, and the endless possibilities of the future. As a whole, the name reflects the brand’s trajectory and journey to the next chapter,” a company statement said.
“Today marks a new beginning for Azamara, as we increase our capacity and begin our journey as an independent cruise company,” said Azamara President Carol Cabezas. “When selecting a unique name, we realized our fourth ship marks the start of a new adventure, and we chose a name that celebrates the bright future ahead for the brand, our guests, and the industry as a whole.”
The newly purchased vessel, the former Pacific Princess, is currently docked in Civitavecchia near Rome and will receive an extensive renovation to reflect the Azamara brand. Azamara Onward is scheduled to begin its inaugural season in Europe in 2022.
The Pacific Princess first entered service in 1999 as R3 for Renaissance Cruises. Azamara’s current fleet includes three other former Renaissance sister ships – the Azamara Journey (formerly R6), Azamara Quest (formerly R7) and Azamara Pursuit (formerly R8).
Azamara, which is dedicated to “Destination Immersion” experiences, is positioned for continued growth as an independent company, said Orlando Ashford, executive chairman of Azamara.
“We can’t wait to welcome back our loyal customers, as well as those new to the brand, with our expanded fleet offering more unique 'Destination Immersion' programming and itineraries,” he said.
For its part, Royal Caribbean Group said the strategic deal lets it focus on expanding its Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises and Silversea Cruises brands.
“This creates huge opportunities for all parties,” said Richard D. Fain, chairman and CEO of Royal Caribbean Group. “In fact, as we were inking this deal, Azamara already has added a fourth ship to their fleet. I am confident that the brand’s success and growth trajectory will continue under the stewardship of Sycamore."
Azamara has paused its global operations through June 30, 2021.
