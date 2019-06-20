Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line Announces Exclusive Panama Canal Sailing
WHY IT RATES: This new itinerary will take participants to some of this summer's hottest destinations for just $499 per person.—Mia Taylor, TravelPulse Senior Writer
Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line today announced an exclusive Western Caribbean and Panama Canal cruise which sets sail August 17 and departs from the Port of Palm Beach.
Travelers can enjoy scenic views while sailing through the Panama Canal with stops at some of summer’s hottest destinations, including Key West, Grand Cayman, and Puntarenas, Costa Rica at just $499 per person, with third and fourth guest sailing for only $149 each.
In addition, Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line is offering a $100 onboard credit, $100 casino match play and one free dining upgrade* on all bookings made by June 30th.
“This innovative one-way cruise is a once-in-a-lifetime experience at an unprecedented value,” said Oneil Khosa, chief executive officer of Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line.
“We’ve created an itinerary that connects travelers with the culture, beauty, and diversity of some incredibly postcard-worthy destinations while also enhancing our onboard experience to ensure an unforgettable adventure. We are excited to introduce this unique offering to our valued travel advisor partners, giving them something truly unique to offer their clients.”
Those who take part in the memorable cruise can kick back and relax, enjoying comfy daybeds, tropical cocktails, live Caribbean music and sweeping ocean views from the spacious Sun Deck.
From sunrise to sunset, guests will discover exciting entertainment options and signature amenities to enjoy at every moment onboard Grand Classica. From a smoke-free casino and full-service spa to delicious, globally inspired dining options and plenty of poolside activities, the options are limitless and the experience completely customizable.
This particular sailing will feature never-before-seen offerings, and an array of shore excursions providing fun, immersive adventures in each destination, including:
—Port of Palm Beach: Travelers set sail aboard Grand Classica from the Port of Palm Beach.
—Key West, Florida: The adventure begins at the southernmost point of the continental U.S., where guests will find strollable streets, lively local restaurants and bars, colorful characters, the famous Ernest Hemingway home and museum, and more.
—Grand Cayman: This awe-inspiring destination features some of the world’s most beautiful beaches. Guests can choose from a collection of guided tours to experience the full grandeur of this tropical oasis, such as swimming with stingrays at Stingray City; snorkeling in the pristine waters of Coral Gardens, and meeting baby turtles at a local turtle farm.
—Panama Canal: The high point of the journey is a full-day transit through the iconic Panama Canal.
—Costa Rica: The exhilarating escape ends with an overnight stay onboard the ship in Puntarenas, Costa Rica. Exotic excursions here will include a breathtaking rainforest nature walk and hanging bridge tour; rainforest journey to see crocodiles, aquatic birds, scarlet macaws, howler monkeys, and other tropical wildlife; horseback riding; and an ATV adventure, exploring jungle trails, teak plantations, and rivers.
The 1,680-guest Grand Classica features a sprawling sun deck with two swimming pools, al fresco dining with stellar sunset views; a full-service spa; complimentary interactive kids’ programs; and a variety of entertainment options including nightly theater performances, live bands and more; and the popular Par-a-Dice Casino, with 13 favorite table games, and spin-to-win slot machines.
In addition to two main dining rooms, the ship features seven standard and specialty dining venues – all of which exemplify the line’s comfortable luxury appeal – including The Rock Grill, an interactive experience where guests can cook their own meats and veggies on a lava rock; Admiral’s Steak & Seafood, an intimate steakhouse; and a pizzeria.
This one-time voyage complements the popular year-round two-night sailings Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line offers from the Port of Palm Beach to Grand Bahama Island, departing daily onboard Grand Classica and Grand Celebration.
The company also offers a unique Cruise & Stay program, which lets guests extend their trip with their choice of four beach resort accommodation options. Travel advisors are offered a 15 percent commission on all bookings, including the August 17th Panama Canal cruise, with special bonus commission offers available throughout the year.
SOURCE: Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line press release
