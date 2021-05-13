Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line Offers Two-for-One Fares in May
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Theresa Norton May 13, 2021
Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line, which operates two-night getaways to Grand Bahama Island from the Port of Palm Beach, is offering a buy-one, get-one special in May, which lets the second guest sail free. In addition, the promotion includes five free drinks.
The company plans to resume operations on July 2 with the Grand Classica. Enhanced safety measures include spaced seating and sanitizing procedures for guest accommodations, common areas, recreational facilities and onboard dining.
“The past year has been incredibly challenging for the cruise industry, and as an independent, family-owned and -operated boutique cruise line, this has been particularly difficult for us,” said Bahamas Paradise CEO Oneil Khosa. “We have worked, collectively and in collaboration with our partners in the Bahamas, at the CDC and elsewhere, to carefully and thoughtfully prepare for our return to Grand Bahama Island. Since the initial outbreak of COVID-19 we have remained one of the few cruise lines that reported no cases of the virus onboard our ships, and we have worked to install the highest safety protocols onboard Grand Classica, which is now well-suited to fulfill the needs of our guests’ and crew. Our website now offers a more streamlined experience for our customers, including an updated booking engine and new FAQs around the overall cruising experience.”
