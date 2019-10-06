Last updated: 11:27 AM ET, Sun October 06 2019

Burst Pipe Causes Flooding, Delays Carnival Sensation Departure

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Carnival Cruise Line Rich Thomaselli October 06, 2019

Carnival Sensation
Carnival Sensation (photo courtesy Carnival Cruise Line)

An apparent burst water pipe in the pool was the cause of flooding and air conditioning issues on Friday, delaying the departure of Carnival Cruise Lines’ Sensation.

The ship was leaving Key West, Fla., for a four-day itinerary.

According to CruiseHive, passengers said the burst pipe caused flooding in several rooms and knocked out the air conditioning in several more rooms, resulting in ship officials having to re-accommodate dozens of passengers.

Some cabins had three to four feet of water and others were steamy hot because of the lack of air conditioning. The Sensation remained in port at Key West while technicians and repairmen could board the boat to repair the issues.

According to CruiseHive, the Sensation – one of the oldest ships in Carnival’s fleet having first gone to sea in 1993 – was able to get leave Key West and arrived in Cozumel, Mexico on Saturday.

Carnival offered compensation to the guests affected by the flooding and air conditioning issues, with some receiving a full refund and a future cruise credit.

