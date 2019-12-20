Carnival Changes Delivery Date for New Mardi Gras
Carnival Cruise Line said delivery of the new 180,000-gross-ton Mardi Gras will be delayed, forcing the cancellation of the first eight sailings scheduled to start Aug. 31, 2020. The first revenue sailing was moved to Nov. 14, 2020.
Carnival said it was informed of the delay by the Meyer Turku shipyard in Finland.
Guests booked on the European, transatlantic, New York and Port Canaveral cruises will get a refund of the cruise fare, fees and taxes, and other pre-purchased components, along with a 25 percent credit on a future cruise. The line also is offering assistance with non-refundable airline and hotel reservations already booked.
Plus, guests who rebook their cruise using the 25 percent credit by Feb. 18, 2020, will receive an additional $100-per-person onboard credit.
Carnival said it informed travel advisors that commissions will be protected on bookings that have names and full per-person deposits.
Mardi Gras will be the largest Carnival ship ever constructed and the first in North America to be powered by Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG), considered a cleaner fuel. The ship also will have a roller coaster and restaurants by famed chef Emeril Lagasse and NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal, Carnival’s Chief Fun Officer.
“We have been working closely with Meyer Turku executives to keep the Mardi Gras delivery on schedule, and while we deeply regret disappointing our guests, this change in the delivery date is required to make sure all of the ship’s systems, features and technology will be fully operational, so that we can give our guests the vacation they expect. Our commitment is to deliver a great and innovative ship, and Mardi Gras will definitely be that when it arrives in North America,” said Ben Clement, Carnival’s senior vice president of the newbuild.
