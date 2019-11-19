Carnival Cruise Line Announces Details of BOLT Roller Coaster
Carnival Cruise Line Donald Wood November 19, 2019
Carnival Cruise Line revealed new details of the first roller coaster at sea, dubbed BOLT, which is set to debut on the Mardi Gras in August 2020.
Carnival revealed during the annual International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions (IAAPA) Conference in Orlando that BOLT’s all-electric, motorcycle-inspired vehicles would feature metallic red and blue stripes and a yellow lightning bolt.
As the centerpiece of the Ultimate Playground, an expansive open-air recreation area on Mardi Gras, BOLT’s vehicles will also feature a digital speedometer display and speakers with new sound effects.
Riders will be able to enjoy 360-degree views on the 800-foot-long track and race 187 feet above the sea with drops, dips and hairpin turns achieving speeds of up to 40 miles per hour. If that’s too fast, guests will be able to choose their own speed.
“Whether guests want to get an adrenaline rush or take it slow and enjoy the breathtaking views, BOLT will have it all,” Carnival President Christine Duffy said in a statement.
“Combining the most talented designers, technicians and attractions professionals in the industry, we’ve taken FUN to a whole new level with this amazing onboard experience that is also a true game-changer in our industry.”
The Ultimate Playground is one of Mardi Gras’ six themed zones and will be found on Decks 18-20. In addition, the park will be home to the largest WaterWorks aqua park in the Carnival fleet, which features three unique heart-racing slides.
The WaterWorks aqua park will also include a splash zone just for kids with a 150-gallon PowerDrencher tipping bucket and numerous water toys. The expanded SportSquare recreation complex will boast a 600-foot-long suspended ropes course, a nine-hole miniature golf course, a jogging track, a basketball court and more.
