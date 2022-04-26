Carnival Corp. Announces New President and CEO
Carnival Corp. & plc announced that Chief Operations Officer Josh Weinstein, 48, will become President and CEO of the corporation, effective Aug. 1.
Current President and CEO Arnold Donald will become vice chair and member of the board of directors.
“Josh is a proven executive who is well-respected throughout the company, serving in key leadership roles, driving strong business results during his tenure and playing an integral part in stewarding the company through the global pandemic,” Donald said. “Josh’s thorough understanding of our industry, operations and business strategy puts him in a tremendous position to lead the next phase of our company’s journey. With his vision, intensity and core values truly aligned to those of our company, I cannot think of anyone better suited for this role than Josh.”
A 20-year veteran of Carnival Corp. & plc, Weinstein for the past two years was Carnival Corp.’s chief operations officer. Before that, he oversaw all major operational functions including global maritime, global ports and destinations, global sourcing, global IT and global auditing.
During this time, he also oversaw Carnival UK, the operating company for P&O Cruises (UK) and Cunard, which he previously managed directly for three years as president.
Donald was named president and CEO for Carnival Corp. & plc in 2013, and during his tenure he led the company to record results, pre-pandemic – including achieving the company’s highest profits in its history.
He also was at the helm as the company successfully navigated the global pandemic, positioning the company for the future.
Prior to his role with Carnival UK, Weinstein was treasurer for Carnival Corp. & plc for 10 years from 2007 to 2017, overseeing the treasury, tax, insurance and financial planning & analysis functions over this time period. From 2002 to 2007, Weinstein served as an attorney in the corporate legal department.
“I am truly humbled to take up the role of CEO and am honored to lead such a talented team of over 100,000 ship and shoreside team members who do such an incredible job in delivering unforgettable, happy vacations to our guests, day in and day out,” Weinstein said. “I have benefitted tremendously from Arnold’s guidance and mentoring, and I would like to thank him, Micky Arison, our chairman, and the entire boards of directors for their support. I look forward to building upon the company’s successes as we move forward.”
Carnival Corp. & plc expects all of its nine cruise brands to operate guest cruises with their full fleets in 2022, following what has been an extended pause. Carnival Corporation & plc also anticipates that monthly adjusted EBITDA will turn positive at the beginning of the summer season.
Donald has also helped reshape the company’s fleet profile over his time as CEO, with newer, more efficient and more environmentally advanced ships. He was appointed global chair of the Cruise Lines International Association's (CLIA) board of directors in 2017.
His business career spans nearly four decades, with a variety of senior leadership positions in several industries, including 23 years at agrichemical and biotech company Monsanto and chairman/CEO positions with Merisant, parent company of the Equal sweetener brand, the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation and the Executive Leadership Council.
