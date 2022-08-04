Carnival Corporation Invests in Fuel and Energy-Saving Tech
Carnival Corporation & plc, the world’s largest cruise company, is investing in technology across all its lines that will save millions of dollars in fuel costs each year while reducing fuel consumption, called Service Power Packages.
Service Power Packages save between 5 to 10 percent of fuel costs per ship. Installed on ships across its nine cruise lines, including Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Cunard, Costa Cruises and Seabourn, the upgrade is expected to reduce fleetwide greenhouse gas emissions by 500,000 metric tons annually, while saving about $150 million in fuel costs annually.
The company’s upgrades include upgrades to a ship’s HVAC systems, which account for a quarter of all energy consumption onboard, as well as lighting and automation system enhancements and more.
Since 2016, Carnival Corporation has invested over $350 million in energy efficiency improvements. Compared with 2019, the new improvements are expected to reduce fuel consumption per available lower berth day by 10 percent and reduce carbon emissions per lower berth distance traveled by 9 percent.
"The Service Power program closely aligns with our long-term sustainability and decarbonization goals and our highest responsibility and top priority, which is compliance, environmental protection and the health, safety and well-being of our guests, the people in the communities we visit, and our shipboard and shoreside personnel," said Bill Burke, chief maritime officer for Carnival Corporation.
"Based on our improved fleet composition, including adding six industry-leading LNG-powered ships, and our previous investments to increase efficiency and reduce emissions, our absolute carbon emissions peaked in 2011 despite significant capacity growth over the past decade. These tailored Service Power Packages further build on those efforts as part of our comprehensive approach to sustainability."
