Carnival Cruise Line Becomes First to Sail 100 Million Guests
Patrick Clarke March 16, 2023
Carnival Cruise Line achieved a major industry milestone this week, becoming the first cruise line to embark 100 million guests since its first sailing more than five decades ago.
Carnival President Christine Duffy visited Carnival Sunrise on Thursday as guests boarded the ship at PortMiami, where the milestone was commemorated with the cruise line's 100th million guests in Debi and David Clifford of Ohio, along with their family.
The family was recognized with fanfare by Duffy and the ship's team members, led by Captain Luca Cherchi.
Other guests embarking on the cruise were able to take part in the festivities as well, even posing for special photos signifying how each is "One in 100 Million."
"We're the first cruise line to meet this incredible mark of 100 million guests and I believe it is a testament to the fun, inclusive atmosphere our valued guests and our extraordinary team members have created together on board our ships for the past 51 years," Duffy said in a statement. "There is certainly much more fun to come. We're continuing to grow our operations at a rapid pace – with three ships joining our fleet by the spring of next year."
The milestone comes as Carnival prepares to debut a new ship in May in Carnival Venezia, which will expand its New York offerings from seasonal to year-round.
Carnival Jubilee, a third sister ship to Mardi Gras and Carnival Celebration, will join the fleet and sail from Galveston, Texas later this year while Carnival Firenze, a sister ship to Carnival Venezia, will begin offering year-round cruises from Long Beach, California in spring of 2024.
