Carnival Cruise Line Expanding with Longer Cruises from Galveston
Carnival Cruise Line has announced that it will expand its offerings in Galveston, Texas with the addition of a fourth cruise ship in the Carnival Miracle.
The 2,200-guest ship, which will join Carnival Breeze, Carnival Dream and the new Excel-Class Carnival Jubilee in the Port of Galveston, will offer longer sailings of nine, 10, 11 and even 12 days beginning in the fall of 2024 and continuing through spring 2025. Reservations for those voyages are now open at Carnival.com.
Following Carnival Miracle's repositioning from San Francisco to Galveston on October 1, 2024, the ship will operate a Carnival Journeys voyage sailing to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico; Puntarenas, Costa Rica; Cartagena, Colombia and the Panama Canal. Afterward, Carnival Miracle will offer a series of 19 cruises beginning on October 16, 2024.
Highlights will include a nine-day Exotic Western Caribbean sailing departing October 16, 2024, with stops in Montego Bay, Jamaica; Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands; Mahogany Bay, Isla Roatan; Belize and Cozumel, Mexico and a 10-Day Panama Canal voyage setting sail November 15, 2024, featuring stops in Cozumel, Mexico; Limon, Costa Rica; Colon, Panama (and tours of the Panama Canal) and Mahogany Bay, Isla Roatan.
Guests can also look forward to an 11-Day Exotic Caribbean cruise departing November 25, 2024, with visits to Montego Bay, Jamaica; Amber Cove; Grand Turk; Princess Cays and Nassau, The Bahamas and a 12-Day Carnival Journeys Southern Caribbean sailing embarking January 26, 2025, with stops in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands; Aruba; Bonaire; Curacao and Cozumel. Mexico.
"We have always offered a great variety of cruises from Galveston, but by adding a fourth Carnival ship to homeport in Galveston and sailing these longer itineraries, we are giving our guests great new choices, especially for those who want to experience a wider variety of beautiful ports of call and more time to enjoy their time at sea," Carnival Cruise Line president Christine Duffy said in a statement. "Galveston is one of our top homeports, and with the arrival of Carnival Jubilee and the new Carnival Miracle itineraries, it will only grow in popularity with our guests."
Carnival Miracle, which recently completed a dry dock in which it received a new patriotic livery to its hull, boasts a number of beloved onboard features, including a Guy’s Burger Joint, the BlueIguana Cantina, the RedFrog and Alchemy bars, in addition to WaterWorks Aqua Park and The Punchliner Comedy Club.
