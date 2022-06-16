Last updated: 02:28 PM ET, Thu June 16 2022

Carnival Cruise Line Eases COVID-19 Protocols for Unvaccinated Guests

Patrick Clarke June 16, 2022

Carnival Panorama
Carnival Panorama. (Photo via Carnival Cruise Line)

Carnival Cruise Line has eased its COVID-19 protocols for unvaccinated passengers sailing to the Caribbean this summer.

As of June 15, guests booked on Caribbean itineraries seeking a medical exemption from the cruise line's vaccination requirement will not require a doctor's note for approval.

"As we continue to work with our destination partners, protocols continue to evolve and we are pleased to share that your clients are no longer required to provide a doctor’s note at embarkation on cruises going to the Caribbean," Carnival said in a recent letter to travel partners. "All other requirements for unvaccinated guests remain in place."

Unvaccinated guests will still be required to apply for an exemption and submit to COVID-19 testing requirements prior to and after boarding their sailing.

While dropping the doctor's note requirement makes it easier to file for an exemption, current thresholds for vaccinated guests mean that there's no guarantee an application will be approved. Unvaccinated travelers who aren't exempt can opt for a future sailing or receive a full refund.

