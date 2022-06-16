Carnival Cruise Line Eases COVID-19 Protocols for Unvaccinated Guests
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Carnival Cruise Line Patrick Clarke June 16, 2022
Carnival Cruise Line has eased its COVID-19 protocols for unvaccinated passengers sailing to the Caribbean this summer.
As of June 15, guests booked on Caribbean itineraries seeking a medical exemption from the cruise line's vaccination requirement will not require a doctor's note for approval.
"As we continue to work with our destination partners, protocols continue to evolve and we are pleased to share that your clients are no longer required to provide a doctor’s note at embarkation on cruises going to the Caribbean," Carnival said in a recent letter to travel partners. "All other requirements for unvaccinated guests remain in place."
Unvaccinated guests will still be required to apply for an exemption and submit to COVID-19 testing requirements prior to and after boarding their sailing.
While dropping the doctor's note requirement makes it easier to file for an exemption, current thresholds for vaccinated guests mean that there's no guarantee an application will be approved. Unvaccinated travelers who aren't exempt can opt for a future sailing or receive a full refund.
For the latest insight on travel around the world, check out this interactive guide.
For the latest travel news, updates and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter here.
Sponsored Content
- Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
Tropical Paradise in Cancun & Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
A Modern Luxury Resort in Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
For more information on Carnival Cruise Line, Caribbean
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Patrick Clarke
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS