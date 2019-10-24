Carnival Freedom Heading to Alaska for 2021 Summer Season
Carnival Cruise Line announced Thursday it plans to increase its presence in Alaska with the deployment of the Carnival Freedom from Seattle beginning in April 2021.
The Carnival Freedom will sail the cruise line’s popular week-long Glacier Route voyages, with 21 sailings planned between April 27 and September 22, 2021. The ship will depart every Tuesday with stops scheduled in Skagway, Juneau, Ketchikan and more.
The Carnival ship offers passengers a wide range of onboard amenities, including multiple dining venues, a spa, a WaterWorks aqua park and hundreds of balcony staterooms and suites.
“Alaska is a ‘bucket list’ destination that offers a unique combination of fascinating wildlife and unique cultural and sightseeing opportunities,” Carnival president Christine Duffy said in a statement. “We’re delighted to provide our guests with even more opportunities to Choose Fun as they experience and explore the beauty and majesty of Alaska.”
Before the Carnival Freedom heads to Alaska, the ship will operate a 17-day Carnival Journeys Panama Canal cruise from Galveston to Seattle April 10-27, 2021. In addition, the vessel will reposition from Seattle to Fort Lauderdale after the summer before launching a winter schedule of six- and eight-day Caribbean cruises beginning October 9, 2021.
The Carnival Freedom will join the Carnival Miracle in Alaska, which operates 10- and 11-day Alaska cruises from San Francisco beginning in May 2021. The ship will also sail a series of 16-day Carnival Journeys Hawaii cruises.
