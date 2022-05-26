Last updated: 09:31 AM ET, Thu May 26 2022

Carnival Ship Catches Fire While Docked in Turks & Caicos

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Carnival Cruise Line Lacey Pfalz May 26, 2022

Carnival cruise ship on fire, fire, cruise ship fire, Carnival Freedom
Smoke billows from Carnival Freedom's red and blue funnel Thursday, May 26 when it was docked in Turks & Caicos. (photo via That Panda Guy / Twitter)

Carnival Cruise Line’s Carnival Freedom caught on fire Thursday during its time docked at Grand Turk in the Turks and Caicos.

This story is currently still in development.

Carnival released a short statement at 8:45 a.m. Eastern Time:

“Carnival Freedom’s emergency response team quickly activated and extinguished a fire inside the ship’s funnel while the ship was in Grand Turk. All guests and crew are safe, and the ship’s guests were cleared by local authorities to go ashore. We continue to assess the situation. Carnival Freedom left Port Canaveral on Monday on a five-day cruise.”

Twitter user Chester 4x4 shared a video of the dramatic blaze online, while another user, That Panda Guy, posted a photo of the fire and smoke coming from the ship's red and blue funnel, located on the upper deck.

