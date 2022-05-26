Carnival Ship Catches Fire While Docked in Turks & Caicos
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Carnival Cruise Line Lacey Pfalz May 26, 2022
Carnival Cruise Line’s Carnival Freedom caught on fire Thursday during its time docked at Grand Turk in the Turks and Caicos.
This story is currently still in development.
Carnival released a short statement at 8:45 a.m. Eastern Time:
“Carnival Freedom’s emergency response team quickly activated and extinguished a fire inside the ship’s funnel while the ship was in Grand Turk. All guests and crew are safe, and the ship’s guests were cleared by local authorities to go ashore. We continue to assess the situation. Carnival Freedom left Port Canaveral on Monday on a five-day cruise.”
TURKS AND CAICOS - Carnival Cruise on fire.#CNN pic.twitter.com/8OxFJ3eNch— Chester4x4 (@Chester4x4) May 26, 2022
Twitter user Chester 4x4 shared a video of the dramatic blaze online, while another user, That Panda Guy, posted a photo of the fire and smoke coming from the ship's red and blue funnel, located on the upper deck.
Sponsored Content
-
ALGV Travel Advisor Appreciation MonthPromoted by ALG Vacations
-
Tropical Paradise in Cancun & Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
A Modern Luxury Resort in Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
For more information on Carnival Cruise Line
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Lacey Pfalz
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS