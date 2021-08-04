Carnival Updates Mask Guidelines, Adds Pre-Cruise Test Requirement for Vaccinated Guests
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Carnival Cruise Line Patrick Clarke August 04, 2021
Carnival Cruise Line has announced new mask guidelines for all guests and is adding a pre-cruise COVID-19 testing requirement for fully vaccinated passengers.
On Wednesday, the cruise line revealed that all guests will be asked to wear face masks in certain indoor areas of its cruise ships starting Saturday, August 7. The policy will continue through at least October 31, 2021. Carnival points out that the request is no different than those being made by Nevada casinos, Disney theme parks and even Broadway theaters.
Additionally, all fully vaccinated guests must show proof of a negative COVID-19 test (PCR or antigen) taken within three days of their embarkation for sailings departing between Saturday, August 14 and October 31, 2021. Testing will not be available in the terminal. That means vaccinated passengers are required to show up with their negative test results and proof of vaccination already in hand.
Guests can bring their completed CDC Vaccination Record Card (photos or copies aren't accepted) with the name and birth date matching their travel documents, or they can present "a digital COVID-19 Certificate (QR code acceptable) and a record of COVID-19 vaccination from a healthcare provider (original digital email accepted), personal electronic health record or government Immunization Information System record."
"These new requirements are being implemented to protect our guests and crew while on board, and to continue to provide confidence to our homeports and destinations that we are doing our part to support their efforts to protect public health and safety," said Carnival's president Christine Duffy. "We expect these requirements will be temporary and appreciate the cooperation of our guests. Our first month of guest operations has been met with tremendous enthusiasm and very positive guest feedback, and we are committed to continue our restart with both fun and safety in mind."
Carnival continues to grant some exemptions to unvaccinated travelers, including children under the age of 12 who aren't eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. However, these individuals must adhere to strict testing requirements. What's more, unvaccinated individuals over the age of 12 sailing with Carnival from Florida and Texas must also show proof of travel insurance coverage during check-in.
You can visit the Have Fun. Be Safe. page at Carnival.com to view the latest policy updates.
Sponsored Content
For more information on Carnival Cruise Line
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Patrick Clarke
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS