Carnival’s New Mardi Gras Fills Up With LNG for First Time
Carnival Cruise Line’s new Mardi Gras made its first port call in Rotterdam, The Netherlands, where it will mark a historic occasion – fueling up with liquefied natural gas (LNG) for the first time.
The 180,000-gross-ton Mardi Gras, set to begin sailing from Port Canaveral in April, will be the first cruise ship in the Americas to be powered by LNG.
In its liquefied state, LNG is odorless, colorless, more environmentally friendly and less expensive than other fuels, Carnival said. LNG requires larger, custom-built tanks as well as specialized refueling stations, such as the one in Rotterdam.
The 6,000-passenger Mardi Gras is equipped with four medium-speed LNG engines that will be run in port and at sea. The ship can operate for two weeks between refuelings.
The ship has a roller coaster and several new dining options onboard, including a restaurant by celebrity chef Emeril Lagasse, the Big Chicken eatery by Shaquille O'Neal and a pair of dining venues led by Food Network personality Guy Fieri.
The Mardi Gras, which was delivered to Carnival last week at the Meyer Turku shipyard in Finland, is scheduled to depart Rotterdam on Dec. 23 and then sail to Barcelona, Spain, before making its eventual arrival in the U.S. The ship’s inaugural voyage from Port Canaveral is scheduled for April 24, 2021.
