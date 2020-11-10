Celebrity Cruises Becomes More Inclusive, Adds Drinks, Wi-Fi, Tips
Celebrity Cruises has is implementing a new inclusive program for all its voyages starting Nov. 17, including Wi-Fi, drinks and tips and elevating the upscale line into the upper-premium or luxury categories of cruising.
The “Always Included” program ends confusing promotions, complicated add-ons and limited time offers, the company said.
“Today, nothing is more luxurious than when things are extra simple and extra special,” said Lisa Lutoff-Perlo, president and CEO of Celebrity Cruises. “We wanted to bring that big, wonderful feeling of ‘everything is taken care of’ to life for our guests.”
“Always Included” becomes the new standard rate for Celebrity and includes unlimited Wi-Fi, gratuities and unlimited drinks, including classic cocktails, wines by the glass, beer, sodas, specialty coffees and teas, juices and bottled water.
However, Celebrity is offering two packages for guests who want even more luxury.
The “Elevate” package includes unlimited premium drinks and shore excursions up to $200 per person.
The “Indulge” package includes everything in the “Elevate” package along with unlimited streaming Wi-Fi and up to $400-per-person in onboard credit.
Guests who book The Retreat – the exclusive space with all-suite accommodations, a private restaurant, lounge and sundeck, and a team of butlers and concierge staff – will receive the same amenities as the “Indulge” package at no additional charge.
“Always Included” is available on all Celebrity cruises except for Galapagos vacations. Celebrity also has re-invented its loyalty program to offer new perks and special onboard experiences.
Travel advisors can learn more about “Always Included” by clicking here. Consumers can click here.
