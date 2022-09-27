Celebrity Cruises Returns to Los Angeles with Mexican Riviera Cruises
September 27, 2022
Celebrity Cruises launched its first ship for the Port of Los Angeles in eight years on September 24, 2022, when the Celebrity Solstice departed from the city on the line’s first sailing of its full Mexican Riviera sailing season in 15 years.
The Celebrity Solstice will offer five-, seven- and eight-night sailings from Los Angeles to destinations in the Mexican Riviera including Cabo San Lucas, Mazatlan, Puerto Vallarta and Ensenada now through April 2023.
“When Celebrity Solstice was originally introduced, she ushered in a new, innovative era of cruise ships and introduced features and amenities few ever dreamed would be on a cruise ship,” said Celebrity Cruises President and CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo. “With such a beautiful aesthetic, this ship of dreams is the perfect offering for the City of Dreams and we’re excited to sail her along the magnificent Mexican coastline.”
The ship is the first in Celebrity’s Solstice Series, offering AquaClass and The Retreat room categories, The Lawn Club, a grassy outdoor area, an adults-only indoor pool area, a spa and plenty of dining options to choose from.
