Celebrity Cruises Reveals Details for 2023-24 Caribbean Season
Celebrity Cruises has revealed its plans to offer a glut of diverse sailings throughout the Caribbean in 2023-24 via eight unique ships and itineraries ranging from four to 12 nights.
The luxury cruise brand also confirmed that its newest ship, Celebrity Ascent, which is the fourth ship in the popular Edge Series, is slated to make her highly anticipated maiden voyage on December 3, 2023.
Celebrity Ascent's initial sailing through the Eastern Caribbean out of Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale will include stops in Philipsburg, St. Maarten; Charlotte Amalie, St. Thomas and Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic. After December 2023's maiden voyage, the vessel will sail roundtrip seven-night Eastern and Western Caribbean itineraries from Celebrity's Terminal 25 at Port Everglades every Sunday. The former will feature visits to San Juan, Puerto Rico; Tortola in the British Virgin Islands and Basseterre, St. Kitts and Nevis. Meanwhile, the Western Caribbean sailings will take guests to coveted ports in places like Nassau, Bahamas; Cozumel, Mexico and George Town in the Cayman Islands.
"We’re so excited to debut the spectacular Celebrity Ascent in the serene setting of the Caribbean where she and all of her guests will have their moment in the sun," Lisa Lutoff-Perlo, CEO and President of Celebrity Cruises, said in a statement accompanying Thursday's announcement. "She will be joined by her seven sisters all offering different experiences both onboard and ashore. Celebrity is committed to bringing guests more sailing options and Caribbean destinations to choose from, so they can customize their 'Journey WonderFULL' and plan the getaway of their dreams."
Celebrity Ascent will be joined by her Edge-Series sisters, Celebrity Apex and Celebrity Beyond as well as Celebrity Silhouette, Celebrity Constellation, Celebrity Summit, Celebrity Reflection and Celebrity Equinox.
Starting from November 2023, Celebrity Apex will sail rotating seven-night Eastern and Western Caribbean itineraries out of Fort Lauderdale with highlights including San Juan, St. Maarten, St. Thomas and Puerto Plata in addition to Key West, Florida; Grand Cayman and Belize. For those seeking something different, Celebrity Beyond will host nine, 10 and 11-night voyages to the Southern Caribbean, featuring overnight stops in Oranjestad, Aruba. The ship will also embark on a six-night cruise to Bimini, Bahamas.
Meanwhile, the newly-modernized Celebrity Silhouette will return to the Bahamas and the Southern Caribbean with itineraries ranging from four to 11 nights. What's more, for the first time in over a decade, the ship will stop in Scarborough on the island of Tobago, offering travelers an up-close look at the destination's many highlights, including historical architecture, lush botanical gardens and lively street markets.
For the Mardi Gras crowd, Celebrity Constellation will sail 12-night cruises out of Tampa that start with a double overnight stay in New Orleans for Fat Tuesday before moving on to Honduras, Belize and Cozumel. Celebrity Summit will offer shorter sailings for guests eyeing a quicker getaway, with Western Caribbean itineraries out of Miami alternating between four and five nights.
Finally, Celebrity Reflection and Celebrity Equinox will take guests on eight-night Eastern Caribbean and six-night Western Caribbean sailings during the 2023-24 season. Highlights along the way include the Dutch island of Bonaire.
