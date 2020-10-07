Celebrity’s Captain Kate McCue Takes Down Sexism in Viral Video
Celebrity Cruises Captain Kate McCue gets a lot of questions about captaining a cruise ship.
After all, she’s the first American woman to hold the position, and she’s also at the helm of one of the most technologically advanced cruise ships in the world.
When she comes across sexist comments (as she does often) Captain Kate (as she’s known to her fans) usually ignores them but one comment, in particular, caught her eye and her response has made the media-savvy captain go viral on TikTok, Instagram and Twitter.
Seamus272 left a comment saying: “How can you be a captain. Your only a woman.”
Now, there are so many things wrong with this statement but McCue knows just where to start.
Amazing response to such a sexist ignorant message. Well done Captain Kate Mccue (IG/TikTok)! @brielarson pic.twitter.com/HNfgWE1yJM— Captain Marvel News (@CaptMarvelNews) October 5, 2020
“Normally, when I’m scrolling through comments and I see something like this, I totally ignore it and move on with my life. But I think it’s about high time that I address this, because it’s 2020, and in this day and age, I’m shocked…”said McCue.
If you think she’s going to slam the sexist commenter for questioning her abilities, think again. Seamus272 has made a far more egregious error.
“…that someone still doesn’t know the difference between you’re and your.”
McCue goes on to school the commenter on how to use the possessive “your” (your ignorance) and the contraction “you’re” or "you are" (as in you are sexist).
Watch the magic unfold above and follow Captain Kate on social media, @CaptainKateMcCue, to see what it’s like to be the pioneering captain of a cruise ship.
