Celestyal Cruises To Resume Sailing May 29 From Athens, Greece
April 01, 2021
Celestyal Cruises plans to resume sailing May 29 with the 1,200-passenger Celestyal Crystal from Athens, Greece.
The seven-night “Idyllic Aegean” itinerary includes visits to Kusadasi, Rhodes, Santorini, Lavrion (for Temple of Poseidon), Mykonos, Milos and Crete. Fares start at $729 per person, which include some alcoholic beverages, select shore excursions and gratuities.
The ship also will operate three- and four-night cruises from two embarkation ports. The shorter sailings will operate on a Wednesday from Lavrion and Saturday from Piraeus.
The company said it “is encouraged by the continued progress being made in the containment of the global Covid-19 pandemic, especially with the ever-increasing and effective vaccine rollout throughout the world.” The cruise line has been in “continuous contact with European and Greek health authorities as well as the Greek government.
All guests will need to present a negative PCR test dating a maximum of 72 hours before embarkation. This will be waived for passengers presenting proof of vaccination. For details on the health protocols, click here.
The new start-up date reflects the Greek government’s recently announced roadmap to opening tourism for the 2021 season. The company plans to announce the 2021 deployment of the other two ships as more countries reopen.
“We are extremely encouraged by the increased global distribution and effectiveness of the vaccine and by the positive response we are receiving from our partners and guests around the world,” said Celestyal CEO Chris Theophilides. “We will continue to monitor the positive progress of the healthy reopening of both Greece and cruising while continuing to liaise with the European and Greek health authorities to ensure that we continue to provide a safe and responsible operation for our guests, crew and the communities we serve. Everyone at Celestyal is extremely excited to return to sailing very soon and to extend our award-winning, warm and welcoming Greek hospitality.”
