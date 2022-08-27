Character Meet-and-Greets are Back on Disney Cruises
One of the best parts of sailing on a Disney Cruise Line ship – some might even call it one of the most magical moments – is the character meet-and-greets for the children. And, OK, for the kids at heart, too.
But the pandemic put an end to that. Cruise ships went into port, and even with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention allowing boats back on the water there were still health and safety protocols to follow.
But as the world adjusts to COVID-19, so too is the travel industry. And this week, Disney made an announcement sure to please customers of all ages.
Meet-and-greet interactions with beloved Disney characters on the ship are back.
Beginning August 29, the traditional meet-and-greet experiences and autograph sessions will return across the entire Disney Cruise Line fleet.
Masks are optional and beginning Sept. 2 Disney Cruise Line will no longer require children under the age of 12 to be vaccinated. All passengers ages 12 and over must be vaccinated but can have their test done prior to sailing instead of at the port.
DCL’s announcement regarding the characters falls in line with Disney’s policy at its theme parks, which announced in April that character meet-and-greets and autographs would return.
While it might not sound like a big deal, well, ask any kid or ask any parent. Or watch this:
