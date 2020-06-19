CLIA Extends Suspension of Cruising From US Ports Until September
Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA) Theresa Norton June 19, 2020
The Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA) announced on June 19 that its ocean-going cruise line members will voluntarily extend the suspension of cruise operations from U.S. ports until Sept. 15, 2020, as the coronavirus outbreak continues.
“The current no-sail order issued by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) will expire on July 24, and although we had hoped that cruise activity could resume as soon as possible after that date, it is increasingly clear that more time will be needed to resolve barriers to resumption in the United States,” the CLIA statement said.
“Although we are confident that future cruises will be healthy and safe, and will fully reflect the latest protective measures, we also feel that it is appropriate to err on the side of caution to help ensure the best interests of our passengers and crew members,” it continued. “We have therefore decided to further extend our suspension of operations from U.S. ports until 15 September. The additional time will also allow us to consult with the CDC on measures that will be appropriate for the eventual resumption of cruise operations.”
The suspension applies to all CLIA members to which the no-sail order applied, primarily those with vessels with capacity to carry 250 persons or more.
CLIA continues to promote the cruise industry’s economic contributions. In 2018, the cruise industry supported over 421,000 jobs in the U.S., with every 30 cruisers from U.S. ports supporting one American job.
Each day of the suspension of cruise operations in the U.S. results in a total loss of approximately $110 million in economic activity and up to 800 American jobs.
