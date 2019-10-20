Coast Guard Needed to Airlift Cruise Passenger
Rich Thomaselli October 20, 2019
A dramatic airlift at sea took place on Thursday when the United States Coast Guard was called to assist a passenger who suffered a stroke aboard a cruise.
Royal Caribbean’s ‘Adventure of the Seas’ made the call in the wake of the medical emergency after consultation with the Coast Guard and a flight surgeon, who recommended the passenger be airlifted to the closest hospital.
At the time, the Adventure of the Seas was more than 100 miles off the coast of New Jersey. The ship left Quebec City, Canada on Oct. 7 on a one-way, 13-day cruise to Fort Lauderdale, Florida. It was still expected to arrive on time today, Sunday, Oct. 20.
The passenger was airlifted to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center in Atlantic City, New Jersey, according to USA Today.
The Adventure of the Seas is one of Royal Caribbean’s largest ships at more than 1,000 feet long, a crew of more than 1,100 and capacity for 4,000 passengers.
According to the paper, the Coast Guard dispatched an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter from Air Station Atlantic City to conduct the airlift, with support from a Lockheed HC-1301 dispatched from Air Station Elizabeth City in North Carolina.
An Emergency Medical Services squad waited for the helicopter to land when the passenger was transported to the regional trauma center.
