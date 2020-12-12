Congress to Mandate Doctor on Board All Cruise Ships
December 12, 2020
The year-end $741 billion defense bill that was passed by both the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives this week has an interesting provision.
For the first time in 10 years, Congress has passed an act that regulates the cruise industry by placing the Cruise Passenger Protection Act into the bill, now mandating that all cruise ships have a trained doctor on board at all times and requiring cruise lines to install video cameras in all public places.
That portion of the bill was sponsored by Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.), who has normally focused his travel attention on the airline industry, according to the Miami Herald.
Bari Golin-Blaugrund, spokesperson for the Cruise Lines International Association, said in an email to the paper that the group supports the new rules. Advocates for more industry oversight are also pleased.
“We go to Washington armed with nothing but our stories,” said Jamie Barnett, president of the advocacy organization International Cruise Victims, whose daughter Ashley died on a cruise in 2005. Since then, Barnett has been pushing for more oversight of cruise ships’ medical operations. “Eventually our stories won the day.”
However, the attention now turns to President Donald Trump, who could veto the bill although it cleared the House and the Senate with no issues.
The Herald noted that provisions passed Friday require each cruise ship to have a physician and to include the location of the ship’s medical facilities and instructions for a medical emergency as part of the safety talk companies give to passengers on embarkation day. The provisions also require cruise companies to install video cameras in all public places and hold onto surveillance footage for 20 days. Companies have five years to comply with the video-camera rule.
“The significant and long-overdue cruise ship health and safety standard improvements included in this bill will make our seas safer for passengers and crew alike,” Sen. Blumenthal said in a statement.
