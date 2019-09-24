Cruise and Maritime Voyages Offers Free Air and Hotel for Holiday Sailings
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship September 24, 2019
WHY IT RATES: Travelers will not pay for their air travel to Phoenix, Arizona, when flying from Seattle, Denver, Salt Lake City, Portland, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, and Montana’s Bozeman Airport. —Janeen Christoff, TravelPulse Senior Writer
Cruise and Maritime Voyages (CMV) is making the December holidays even sweeter with free air, free hotel and free transportation to port offers that cruisers simply won’t want to miss. On its Treasures of the Sea of Cortez Christmas Cruise, December 18-29, 2019, and its New Year Cruise, December 29, 2019, to January 9, 2020, CMV is offering free roundtrip air travel to Phoenix from Seattle, Denver, Salt Lake City, Portland, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, and Montana’s Bozeman, plus deluxe motorcoach transportation from Phoenix to Puerto Penasco where Treasures of the Sea of Cortez cruises depart. The deal is valid for all new bookings made by October 15, 2019.
Southwest Launches Fall, Winter Flight Sale With Fares From $3...Airlines & Airports
Delta Air Lines Offering Discounted Fares for Fall, Winter TravelAirlines & Airports
Los Angeles Hotels Now Offering 'Endless Summer' Deals...Hotel & Resort
Frontier Airlines Flights on Sale From $20 Through MondayAirlines & Airports
CMV’s Holiday Sailings Deal Includes:
—Treasures of the Sea of Cortez cruise program and accommodations category selected
—Free roundtrip air travel to Phoenix from Seattle, Denver, Salt Lake City, Portland, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, and Montana’s Bozeman
—Free one-night stay at Crown Plaza Phoenix
—Free roundtrip deluxe, air-conditioned motorcoach transportation to the cruise port in Rocky Point from Phoenix
—All shipboard gratuities
—Immersive and enriching lecture series throughout the cruise
—House beer and wine included with lunches and dinner onboard
For Arizona market: CMV is offering free deluxe motorcoach transportation from Phoenix or Tucson to Mexico’s beautiful Penasco, and a free night’s stay pre-cruise at the seaside Penasco del Sol Hotel.
The new cruise offers travelers an authentic and memorable way to explore the splendid Sea of Cortez with the introduction of its new 12-day soft expedition cruise program that is part of CMV’s new “Voyages of Exploration” collection.
CMV’s new Treasures of the Sea of Cortez welcomes travelers to experience an unparalleled ecosystem and breathtaking nature infused with the incredible Mexican cultural essence.
Guests will embark in the beautiful seaside town of Puerto Peñasco also known as “Rocky Point” and sail along to Topolobampo, gateway to the Sierra Madre mountain range and Copper Canyon, a series of canyons larger and deeper than the Grand Canyon.
Next, they can take some time to play on the coastal boardwalk of Mazatlan, and then relax and rejuvenate alongside the glitterati in the trendy resort town of Cabo San Lucas. From there the cruise heads on to the pristine beach town of La Paz, visited by Hernan Cortez back in 1535.
Later, adventurers can enjoy time in Bahia Loreto, a destination brimming with active waterborne fun, such as kayaking, paddle boarding, snorkeling, and diving. The cruise takes guests next to Santa Rosalia, a popular whale-watching haven, and then on to the Guaymas with its stunning beaches, desert, and mountains. Rounding out this outstanding soft expedition, the cruise sails back to Puerto Penasco.
This unique voyage will be performed by the acclaimed Astoria vessel with her handsome profile and a traditional walk around the promenade deck. The Portuguese-registered Astoria is a classic beautifully restored oceangoing cruise ship carrying just 550 guests and offers a wide selection of very well appointed and comfortable public lounges and cabin accommodation spanning eight passenger decks.
The deal is available for departures on select dates in December 2019 rates starting at $1,599 per person. This flash sale deal is valid on new bookings made by October 15, 2019.
SOURCE: CMV press release.
For more information on Mexico, United States
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS