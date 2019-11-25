Cruise Industry a Big Jolt to California Economy
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Rich Thomaselli November 25, 2019
Cruise lines are big business, to be sure.
But a new report shows that cruising is big business for local economies as well.
According to the Cruise Lines International Association, via the San Joe Mercury-News, the cruise industry contributed $2.5 billion to the state of California’s economy in 2018, second only to Florida.
The $2.5 billion was an increase of 5.3% to California’s economy since 2016 and accounted for 10.4% percent of the industry’s nationwide impact.
“The 2018 economic impact analysis shows the cruise industry’s growth in California is a positive economic driver in the state,” CLIA President and CEO Kelly Craighead said, adding that the growth “is reflective of the increasing popularity of cruising in the United States — and in particular, among Californians.”
California is home to four major ports (Los Angeles, San Francisco, San Diego and Long Beach) and two major cruise lines (Princess and Crystal Cruises).
Some 2.2 million passengers came through California ports last year.
But even those gaudy numbers pale in comparison to Florida and its ports in Miami, Port Everglades, Port Canaveral, Tampa and Jacksonville. The more than 12.4 million passengers that took cruises out of Florida last year accounted for $8.5 billion.
Following Florida and California, the top 10 U.S. ports were Texas, New York, Alaska, Washington, Georgia, Illinois, New Jersey and Louisiana.
