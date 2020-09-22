Cruise Line Achieves Record-Setting Bookings
Oceania Cruises has reported the most successful holiday promotion in the company's history on the heels of its Labor Day upgrade sale.
The culinary- and destination-focused cruise line saw record-setting bookings, with nearly half of the new reservations coming from first-time guests. Oceania Club members accounted for the remaining new reservations.
However, less than five percent of reservations in total were made using future cruise credits from canceled sailings, the cruise line announced.
Oceania attributed the success to a combination of an exceptional value proposition and strong demand for the brand's immersive itineraries and personalized service.
"The success of our recent Labor Day upgrade sale underscores the pent-up demand from our loyal repeat guests and incredible appetite from new first-time guests alike," Bob Binder, President and CEO of Oceania Cruises, said in a statement. "We are especially encouraged by increased interest in small-ship luxury travel experiences from aspirational travelers and the continued support of our travel advisor partners."
Building on the demand for 2021, Oceania plans to launch its summer 2022 season of itineraries to Europe, Alaska, Bermuda and Canada-New England in November, followed by its 2023 Around the World voyage in January. Winter 2022-23 itineraries are slated to be unveiled in February.
