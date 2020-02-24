Cruise Ship Failed Its Health Inspection With 44 Violations
Rich Thomaselli February 24, 2020
Amidst the increased scrutiny due to the coronavirus, the Princess Cruise Line ship Regal Princess has become the first vessel in 2020 to fail a health inspection.
The inspection took place on Feb. 5, according to cruiseradio.net. Inspectors say the Regal Princess had 44 violations and scored just 77 out of 100 possible points. Any score below 86 is considered failing. The Carnival Fantasy received a score of 77 last year.
Ships must undergo two unannounced inspections per year by a team from the United States Public Health Department’s Vessel Sanitation Program. The inspectors spend eight hours combing the ship.
Among the violations on the Regal Princess were:
– Two fruit flies were noticed in the Horizon Court buffet
– The glass-washing machine was out of service at the time of the inspection
– At the International Cafe, “the power cables under the right espresso machine were soiled with more than a day’s accumulation of debris
– A food employee was observed with fingernails extending approximately 10mm from the ends of his fingers. Dark debris was observed on the underside of several fingernails
– A child in a diaper was observed in the swimming pool. This facility was not designed for children in diapers. The child was removed from the facility
The Regal Princess can hold more than 3,500 passengers. Like any other ship, it must submit an action plan showing that the violations were corrected. Another unannounced inspection will then take place.
