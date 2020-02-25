Cruise Ship Has Rough Entry Into Florida Port
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Donald Wood February 24, 2020
Footage of a cruise ship being pushed around by rough waters and high winds as it tried to sail into port has gone viral online, leaving some viewers feeling seasick on behalf of the passengers onboard.
According to CruiseRadio.net, Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line’s Grand Celebration was sailing toward the Port of Palm Beach in Florida on Friday when the wind speeds picked up and the sea became increasingly rough.
The footage of the incident, taken by PTZtv’s Palm Beach Inlet Webcam, shows the former Carnival Cruise Line vessel sailing toward port before the ship begins swinging wildly from side to side.
Within a few seconds, the vessel had corrected its course and steadied again before pushing forward into the Florida port. Despite the adverse conditions, the captain of the ship maneuvered it through the rough seas efficiently.
The wild video comes a few days after Norwegian Cruise Line announced it had canceled all sailings to Asia through the third quarter of 2020 due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak in China.
Norwegian revealed 40 itineraries across all three of the cruise line’s brands would be canceled, modified or redeployed in the coming months.
In addition, travel agents and advisors are revealing the viral outbreak is impacting cruise vacations and causing them to avoid selling the itineraries to clients, with some reporting a drop in bookings by as much as 10 to 15 percent.
