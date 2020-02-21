Coronavirus Causes Norwegian Cruise Line to Cancel Asia Sailings
February 21, 2020
Norwegian Cruise Line announced Thursday it has canceled all sailings to Asia through the third quarter of 2020 due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak in China.
During a fourth-quarter and full-year 2019 financial results investors call, Norwegian revealed 40 itineraries across all three of the cruise line’s brands would be canceled, modified or redeployed in the coming months.
In total, 24 Norwegian, 10 Oceania Cruises and six Regent Seven Seas Cruises sailings have been nixed. The Norwegian Spirit would have sailed 21 of the impacted voyages, but the ship is being redeployed to the Eastern Mediterranean for summer 2020.
“Out of an abundance of caution and as a result of the uncertainty surrounding port entry and berthing availability in various destinations in Asia, the company has made the prudent decision to cancel all voyages in Asia across its three brands,” the cruise line said in a statement.
“Following these changes, the company will not have any vessels deployed in Asia through the end of the third quarter 2020,” the statement continued.
Norwegian officials also announced the cruise lines have updated their preventative measures as a result of the coronavirus outbreak, including enhanced pre-boarding and onboard health protocols.
In addition, the cruise line has banned anyone from boarding its ships if they’ve traveled to China, Hong Kong or Macau within the previous 30 days.
Travel agents and advisors are also reporting the coronavirus outbreak is impacting cruise bookings by as much as 10 to 15 percent and causing them to avoid selling the itineraries to clients.
