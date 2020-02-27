Crystal to Introduce New Amenities Across the Fleet
Crystal announced that it has selected the French skincare company, Caudalie, to furnish the line’s bath amenities across its entire fleet of award-winning ships.
Representing the very best in French-made skincare, Caudalie’s products are natural, luxurious and highly effective.
Originating in Bordeaux, the brand uses grape seed extracts to create its proprietary formulas made with powerful antioxidant benefits while being highly naturally formulated. They are free of parabens, phenoxyethanol, mineral oils, sodium laureth sulfate, synthetic coloring agents and animal-based ingredients (except honey and beeswax).
“Caudalie’s philosophy of constant innovation and development of better techniques and products to benefit customers and the environment is one with which Crystal closely aligns,” said Toni Neumeister, Crystal’s senior vice president of hotel operations. “The quality of the products is in line with what is found in the world’s finest spas and hotels, all created with the health of people and the planet in mind. We are thrilled to partner with Caudalie and are certain that guests will love the new amenities.”
Beginning in the spring of 2020 onboard the sister ships of Crystal River Cruises, refillable bottles of Caudalie shampoo, conditioner, shower gel and body lotion will be placed in every guest suite, followed in the summer aboard Crystal Esprit and in the fall on Crystal Symphony and Crystal Serenity and will be aboard Crystal Endeavor at launch.
“We are extremely excited for the Caudalie brand to be part of the Crystal family. Both brands are synonymous with quality, excellence and guest satisfaction,” said Bertrand Thomas, who founded the Caudalie brand with his wife Mathilde. “We cannot wait for Crystal’s guests to be able to use our line of products in such an idyllic setting.”
Caudalie’s luxurious bath amenities are eco-friendly with packaging that is made with plant-based plastics and/or recycled paper whenever possible. Caudalie is a member of the “1% for the Planet” social movement and donates one percent of its global turnover to ecological and environmental protection and reforestation projects.
Crystal’s guests will continue to enjoy ETRO bathrobes and slippers.
Additional Sustainable Amenities Initiatives
In addition to the new bathroom shampoo, conditioner, shower gel and body lotion, Crystal has reimagined other amenities with a careful consideration to sustainability.
Disposable shower caps made with biodegradable corn will be placed in each guest bathroom, while non-plastic cotton swabs are also currently being sourced. Shoe cloths placed in all guest closets are made of responsibly farmed cotton and accompany the reusable fabric laundry and dry-cleaning bags Crystal introduced years ago. Single-use plastic sewing kits will also be replaced with fully stocked sewing baskets crafted from wood upon request.
SOURCE: Crystal Cruises press release.
