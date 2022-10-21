Cunard Adds Bear Grylls to Lineup for Alaska 2023 Insights Enrichment Program
October 21, 2022
Cunard announced a new lineup of experts for the cruise line’s Alaska 2023 Insights enrichment program, with Bear Grylls headlining the season.
Grylls is scheduled to join Queen Elizabeth’s maiden 2023 Alaska voyage, a roundtrip out of Vancouver on June 8. The television host will share his experiences as one of the youngest climbers of Mount Everest, bestselling author and all-around adventurer.
The scheduled appearance with Cunard will be Bear's first appearance on a cruise ship and the first time he returns to Alaska since his memorable visit with President Barack Obama in 2015.
“I've been a fan of Bear Grylls since Man vs Wild and I'm thrilled that our guests will be able to see him live on Queen Elizabeth next year,” Cunard vice president Matt Gleaves said. “Alaska is all about exploration and our lineup of world-class pioneers will bring the adventure onboard; it will be an experience not found anywhere else.”
Guests aboard the 12-night voyage will experience the stunning Glacier Bay National Park, Tracy Arm Fjord and Hubbard Glacier, with port calls in Juneau, Ketchikan, Sitka and more.
Award-winning naturalist Dr. Rachel Cartwright and a Cultural Heritage Guide from Alaska Native Voices will also be featured on this voyage as guests enjoy Queen Elizabeth as it passes through the landscape of Alaska.
Cunard will offer six additional voyages in the region throughout June, July and August, each showcasing a different explorer as part of the Insights Program.
The full lineup of onboard Insights speakers in Alaska 2023 includes Bear Grylls on June 8, Kenton Cool on June 20 and 30, Pen Hadow on July 7, Ann Daniels on July 17, Felicity Aston on July 27 and Mensun Bound on August 7.
