December Reopening Set for Grand Turk Cruise Center
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Brian Major October 14, 2021
The Turks and Caicos’ Grand Turk Cruise Center will reopen in December following nearly two years of post-pandemic activity. Government officials have also reached a $25 million agreement with Carnival Corporation for “extension of the dock facility” and improvements to the port’s cruise reception facility.
Charles Washington Misick, the Turks and Caicos premier, announced the reopening and expansion in a late September address to the territory’s residents. Misick said he is “confident” cruise ships will return to the country’s waters in time for the traditional Caribbean high season from December through March.
Quoted in a Turks and Caicos Weekly News report, Misick said the Tuirks and Caicos government is also funding the acquisition of “a property to be converted into a vendor’s market. He said $1.5 million has been allocated “to refurbish and improve the property.”
“We are very excited to be returning to Turks and Caicos later this year, and to once again be able to treat our guests to the beauty and wonder surrounding our home in Grand Turk,' said Arnold Donald, Carnival Corp.’s president and CEO, in a statement.
“We continue to be grateful for our long-standing partnership with Turks and Caicos and look forward to working together on the expansion of the Grand Turk Cruise Center, which will bring more guests to one of our most popular destinations while providing ongoing positive economic impact to the people of Turks and Caicos and the communities in which they live.'
The Turks and Caicos will acquire and develop “more properties to accommodate vendors who depend on the cruise industry for their livelihood,” while an additional $2 million will be spent to build a floating dock for the water sports operators at the port.
Misick added the government will provide $1 million in grants to local tourism-reliant businesses and operators, including “water sports, taxi and tour, tram, all-terrain vehicle and golf cart” operators as well as pre- pandemic Grand Turk Cruise Center vendors, beach vendors, cabana vendors, wedding planners and massage therapists to “help them prepare for the reopening of the cruise industry.”
The cruise industry reportedly employs 30 percent of Turks and Caicos residents. In his address, Misick said the territory's economy and tourism industry were initially “devastated” by the pandemic outbreak, but "smart decisions” including the move to restrict entry to vaccinated travelers over the age of 16, have produced a “better-than-anticipated reopening of the tourism industry.”
Misick said the territory has achieved “bumper arrivals” within the last 90 days, “better than achieved pre-Covid 19.” He added his administration is forming a new tourism regulatory authority and destination management organization to “elevate the standard of service across the TCI” and “create an experience that mirrors our branding” as a luxury travel destination.
For the latest insight on travel around the world, check out this interactive guide.
Sponsored Content
-
Harvest the Savings: Up to $600 Off!Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
Hotel Xcaret Arte All-Fun Inclusive Riviera MayaPromoted by Hotel Xcaret Arte
-
Discover the Benefits of Becoming a Puerto Rico Travel Expert
For more information on Turks and Caicos
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Brian Major
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS