Turks and Caicos Revises COVID-19 Testing Travel Requirements

Destination & Tourism Claudette Covey July 23, 2021

Grand Turk Island, Turks and Caicos
Grand Turk Island, Turks and Caicos. (photo via eyfoto/iStock/Getty Images Plus)

The Turks and Caicos Islands revised its testing requirements, with travelers now having to present negative COVID-19 RT-PCR, NAA, RNA or antigen tests taken within 72 hours of their travel dates rather than five days.

The new requirements take effect on July 28, 2021.

Previously, Turks and Caicos only accepted RT-PCR tests.

Antibody tests and results from home-based test kits will not be accepted.

The testing requirements are part of Turks and Caicos’ TCI Assured, a quality assurance pre-travel program and portal, which also requires that travelers have travel/medical insurance.

“We are proud to have safely welcomed travelers to our beautiful Turks and Caicos Islands over the past year and are updating travel requirements to ensure ongoing vigilance and in consideration of the efficacy and turnaround of available COVID-19 tests,” said Josephine Connolly, Minister of Tourism for the Turks and Caicos Islands.

“More than 60 percent of the adult population in the Turks and Caicos Islands is fully vaccinated, making us one of the most inoculated countries in the world; combined with our updated TCI Assured program, we are confident in the overall wellbeing of our communities and visitors as travel to the destination continues to flourish.”

In June, Turks and Caicos Islands received a Level 1 Notice from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The destination opened its borders to U.S. travelers in July 2020.

