Diamond Princess Completes Guest Disembarkation in Japan
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Theresa Norton February 27, 2020
Princess Cruises confirmed on Feb. 27 that all guests have disembarked the Diamond Princess, which was under quarantine at Yokohama, Japan, since Feb. 3. Some crew members still on board will enter a secondary quarantine at a land-based facility in Japan, where they will get medical care.
Should Travelers Fear the Coronavirus?Features & Advice
Venice Goes From Facing Floods to Facing OutbreakDestination & Tourism
Diamond Princess Quarantine Was Flawed, Says Japanese...Cruise Line & Cruise Ship
JetBlue Suspended Change, Cancel Fees Over Coronavirus FearsAirlines & Airports
Fewer than 500 crew members remain on board, and some are awaiting government charter flights. The rest will enter the quarantine facility under a plan finalized with the Japan Ministry of Health.
Princess hired Aspen Medical, a World Health Organization-certified company with global experience in delivering public health services, to care for crew members at a land-based center in Japan. The Australia-based company will deploy up to 60 professionals, including doctors, nurses and environmental health officers, along with operations personnel.
Aspen will provide daily health checks and laundry, meal and housekeeping services and help with recreational activities.
“This secondary quarantine is required by the Japan Ministry of Health, out of an abundance of caution, to ensure the health and well-being of each team member,” Princess said in a statement. “Aspen Medical will be operating under the direction of the Japan Ministry of Health, which is ultimately responsible for the quarantine.”
The crew members who served passengers on the quarantined ship, amid a rising number of coronavirus cases, will get two months of paid vacation from Princess.
For more information on Japan, Asia
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Theresa Norton
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS