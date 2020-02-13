Princess Compensates Crew on Stranded Ship With Paid Vacation
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Princess Cruises Janeen Christoff February 13, 2020
As cases of coronavirus continue to rise on the stranded Diamond Princess cruise ship, currently quarantined in Yokohama, Japan, Princess Cruises is promising to compensate its crew members.
The cruise line will give its crew two months of paid vacation, and cruise passengers are receiving a full refund as well as a second cruise for free, according to a report on Fox News.
Currently, of the 2,666 guests and 1,045 crew, there are around 218 passengers and crew infected with the virus. At least 10 of those infected are crew members.
“I agree that the crew is critical for our success, so we just let them know that they will be given two paid vacation months off following this ordeal,” said Roger Frizzell, a spokesperson for Carnival Corporation, Princess Cruises’ parent company.
The company is also allowing guests to disembark the ship to a shoreside quarantine facility overseen by Japanese health officials.
“Princess Cruises has been informed that over the next several days, Japanese health officials are planning a voluntary disembarkation of guests to complete their quarantine period at a shoreside facility,” said a statement on Princess Cruises’ website. “From the information available it is our understanding that this will be a phased approach, with the most medically vulnerable guests in the first phase, including older adults with pre-existing health conditions.”
The facility offers guests individual rooms and bathrooms. Guests who test positive will receive treatment at local hospitals.
For more information on Princess Cruises, Japan
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Janeen Christoff
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS