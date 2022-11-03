Disney Cruise Line Adds New Characters, Entertainment to Marvel Day at Sea
Disney Cruise Line has announced the addition of new characters and entertainment for its Marvel Day at Sea events aboard Disney Dream next year.
On Thursday, the cruise line revealed that, for the first time ever, more than 30 Marvel Super Heroes and Villains will be featured in new encounters and live entertainment throughout the event, which will take place on as many as nine five-night Caribbean cruises sailing from Miami in early 2023.
While returning fan-favorites include Spider-Man, Iron Man, Black Panther, Captain Marvel, Thor, Loki and Black Widow, guests can anticipate the debut of Captain America Sam Wilson, Mighty Thor, Shang-Chi, Ms. Marvel, Ant-Man and the Wasp and Kate Bishop, among others.
Other highlights will include a brand-new take on "Heroes Unite"—the signature nighttime spectacular featuring special effects, stunts and pyrotechnics—which will culminate in an epic battle with never-before-seen villains on a Disney ship and "Strange Academy: A Spellbinding Spectacular" premiering in the Walt Disney Theatre featuring Doctor Strange, Agatha Harkness and the first-ever appearance of Sorcerer Supreme Wong.
New for 2023 will also be an interactive training experience led by Captain America Steve Rogers, Black Widow, Hawkeye and Kate Bishop on the upper decks and in the kids' club.
As always, guests can look forward to meet-and-greets, stage shows, film and TV screenings, special merchandise, themed food and beverage offerings, and activities for families, kids and adults. The costume bash, Mickey and Minnie's Super Hero Celebration and the adult-exclusive Ravagers Dance Party also return next year.
Scheduled departures featuring Marvel Day at Sea include January 7, 21; February 4, 18 and March 4, 2023, to the Western Caribbean visiting Georgetown, Grand Cayman and Disney's private island in the Bahamas, Castaway Cay. Meanwhile, departures on January 16, 30; February 13 and 27 2023, will visit the Western Caribbean with stops in Cozumel, Mexico and Castaway Cay.
